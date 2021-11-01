LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 168,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 155,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,938,000 after buying an additional 93,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $39.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

