NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Position Lowered by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 12.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $340.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.20. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $432.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

