Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,587 shares of company stock valued at $31,776,307. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $250.69 on Monday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $255.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.15 and its 200-day moving average is $197.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

