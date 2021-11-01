MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Best Buy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 640 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $122.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

