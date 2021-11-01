MML Investors Services LLC Has $686,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 87,027 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 901,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TD. National Bank Financial upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.79.

Shares of TD stock opened at $72.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $73.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.41%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

