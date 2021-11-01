MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 6,653 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 180.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $231,000.

NYSEARCA:SYLD opened at $62.73 on Monday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $68.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.89.

