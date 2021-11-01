Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $2,377,650.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.51, for a total transaction of $2,377,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $2,073,450.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, David M. Obstler sold 1,704 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $232,323.36.

DDOG stock opened at $167.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $168.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of -982.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

