Raymond James Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $330.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $260.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAIA. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $312.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. Saia has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $316.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Saia will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Saia by 139.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Saia by 21.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

