Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 230 iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 289.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EXI opened at $122.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.43. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $90.04 and a 52 week high of $125.24.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

