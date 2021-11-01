1,010 Shares in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 275.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000.

FBCG stock opened at $35.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.33.

