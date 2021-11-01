Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 41,470 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 321,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,470 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Aegon were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aegon by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at about $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $5.05 on Monday. Aegon has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Aegon’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

