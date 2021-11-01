TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.48% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSI. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 35,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 176,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.