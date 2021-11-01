Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

FCAL stock opened at $54.32 on Monday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $57.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

