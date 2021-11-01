Eaton (ETN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Eaton to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eaton to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $164.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.01 and its 200-day moving average is $153.64. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton has a twelve month low of $102.28 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.39.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

