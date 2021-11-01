NCR’s (NCR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NCR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

NCR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NCR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.43.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.77. NCR has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in NCR by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in NCR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in NCR by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its stake in NCR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.