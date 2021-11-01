ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $716.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $650.00 to $716.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $784.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $703.33.

NYSE:NOW opened at $697.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.68, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $650.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.62. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $698.43.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,773 shares of company stock valued at $14,121,652. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 80.9% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

