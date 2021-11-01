BTIG Research Raises Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $42.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.70.

NYSE TMHC opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 41,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

