Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 100.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. On average, analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a market cap of $909.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 210.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,510,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.28% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

