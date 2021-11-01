TD Securities Begins Coverage on Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.61.

LAC stock opened at $29.02 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $1,178,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 418.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 200,191 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 92,667 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 128,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 25,379 shares during the period. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

