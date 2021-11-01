Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given “Buy” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) in a report released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.36.

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $472.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

