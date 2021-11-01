Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given “Buy” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) in a report released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.36.
NASDAQ EVLO opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $472.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.49.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
