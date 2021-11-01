The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Lowered by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,151 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 123,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 51,427 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $316.61 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $323.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.69.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.