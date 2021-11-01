Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Kronos Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the first quarter valued at about $4,438,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 10.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

KRON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of KRON stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $191,223.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

