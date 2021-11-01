Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,019,000. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $10.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $168.80.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Chemomab Therapeutics Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

