Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39,638 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 393,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 51,259 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 110.1% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%.

