Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 31,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Global X MSCI Greece ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GREK opened at $28.04 on Monday. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $30.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GREK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.