Noble Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Noble Financial currently has a $46.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FLWS. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $32.12 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.70.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $562,810.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,752,786.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $1,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,067. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.