Oppenheimer Increases DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $625.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $525.00 to $625.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DexCom’s FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $568.00.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $623.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. DexCom has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $627.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $547.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 119.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.78, for a total value of $3,060,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,091 shares of company stock worth $19,739,058. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 7.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in DexCom by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

