Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Director A. Scott Letier Buys 3,384 Shares

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Director A. Scott Letier purchased 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $60,370.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Xerox stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on XRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Xerox in the second quarter worth about $72,811,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter worth about $57,905,000. Icahn Carl C increased its position in Xerox by 8.2% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,446 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Xerox in the second quarter worth about $23,599,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

