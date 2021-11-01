Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Director A. Scott Letier Buys 3,384 Shares

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Director A. Scott Letier purchased 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $60,370.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Xerox stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.77.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on XRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Xerox in the second quarter worth about $72,811,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter worth about $57,905,000. Icahn Carl C increased its position in Xerox by 8.2% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,446 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Xerox in the second quarter worth about $23,599,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
About Xerox
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
