Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SEHCF opened at $0.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Sweet Earth has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.55.

Get Sweet Earth alerts:

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers cosmetics products, including hemp hydrating oat and honey facial cleanser, balancing jasmine body oil, hydration cream, salve, lip balm, hydrating cleanser, hand sanitizer, balancing body oil, organic body scrub, rejuvenating salt soak, and muscle recovery rub.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.