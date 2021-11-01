Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Raised to $123.00 at Stephens

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $108.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.

NYSE:PAG opened at $106.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.97. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $50.45 and a 1-year high of $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 310,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

