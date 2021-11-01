Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Up 83.9% in October

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 83.9% from the September 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Sekisui House stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.69. Sekisui House has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.25%.

Separately, Mizuho raised Sekisui House from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.