The Goldman Sachs Group Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $393.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $378.00 to $393.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KLAC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KLA from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $397.00.

KLAC stock opened at $372.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.63 and its 200 day moving average is $326.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. KLA has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $388.99.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,879 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,021 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in KLA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in KLA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

