Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713,560 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,761 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $19,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $973,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,600 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.