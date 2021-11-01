Geode Capital Management LLC Has $21.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $21,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $56,173.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $319,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $254,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,583 shares of company stock worth $653,486. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $17.12 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $952.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.