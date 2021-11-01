Ducommun (DCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Ducommun to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. On average, analysts expect Ducommun to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $48.39 on Monday. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $576.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ducommun stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ducommun as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

