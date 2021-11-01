Comparing Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accenture has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A Accenture 11.69% 29.50% 13.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chykingyoung Investment Development and Accenture, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Accenture 0 5 19 0 2.79

Accenture has a consensus price target of $352.98, indicating a potential downside of 1.62%. Given Accenture’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accenture is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and Accenture’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Accenture $50.53 billion 4.49 $5.91 billion $8.80 40.77

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Summary

Accenture beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chykingyoung Investment Development Company Profile

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings, Inc. is a retail company, which engages in providing luxury skin care products from the Dead Sea. The company focuses on biotechnological developments of the healthcare maintenance system. The company was founded on February 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results. The company’s services include helping clients capture new growth by shifting to data-driven and platform-based models, optimizing their cost structures, increasing product and business model innovation, and differentiating and scaling digital experiences for their customers. The Financial Services segment serves the banking, capital markets, and insurance industries by addressing growth, cost and profitability pressures, industry consolidation, regulatory changes and the need to continually adapt to new digital technologies. The Health and Public Service segment serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government depart

