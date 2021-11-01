Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Short Interest Down 33.0% in October

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,691,600 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the September 30th total of 14,459,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 507.4 days.

Shares of Sembcorp Marine stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07. Sembcorp Marine has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of management services. It operates through the following segments: Rigs and Floaters, Repairs and Upgrades, Offshore Platforms, and Specialized Shipbuilding; Ship Chartering; and Others. The Others segment includes bulk trading in marine engineering related products; provision of harbour tug services to port users; collection and treatment of used copper slag; and the processing and distribution of copper slag for blast cleaning purposes.

