PROG (PRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PROG (NYSE:PRG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $659.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.12 million. On average, analysts expect PROG to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PROG stock opened at $40.45 on Monday. PROG has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08.

In related news, CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $107,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,152.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

