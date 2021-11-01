Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the September 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92. Scor has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $3.62.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Scor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCRYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

