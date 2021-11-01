Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $31.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tower Semiconductor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Tower Semiconductor worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

