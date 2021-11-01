HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,500.00

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and last traded at GBX 2,490 ($32.53), with a volume of 26810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,480 ($32.40).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,365.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,202.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 295.70.

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE)

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

