Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,026,558 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 108.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026,558 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $21,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,062,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

RIDE opened at $5.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

