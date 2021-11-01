BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,210,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,091 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.44% of BRP worth $94,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BRP during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOOO opened at $88.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.85. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.