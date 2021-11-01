Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 309.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429,258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $97,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $11.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $963.52 million and a PE ratio of -22.82. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.99.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

