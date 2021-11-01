Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 41.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $185.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.81. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $171.37 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WIX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist cut their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.81.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

