Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNSL stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $730.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.37. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 78.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

