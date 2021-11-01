Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.
CNSL stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $730.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.37. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.89.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.
