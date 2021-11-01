James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $113,460.00.
Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $54.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $61.09.
CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 83.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
Featured Article: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.