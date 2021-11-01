James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $113,460.00.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $54.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 83.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

