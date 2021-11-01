FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn $3.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.22.

WH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $84.47 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $86.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.25.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,101 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,485.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 712,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 667,308 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 819.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,263,000 after purchasing an additional 616,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.2% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,858,000 after acquiring an additional 569,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

