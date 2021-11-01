Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $168,900.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $168,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 23,556 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $405,163.20.

On Thursday, September 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,718 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $50,690.70.

On Monday, September 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,559 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $291,264.48.

On Thursday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 212 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $4,123.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 57,617 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,132,750.22.

On Monday, August 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 35,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $668,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,761 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $248,386.05.

On Monday, August 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,642 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $84,020.20.

On Friday, August 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,032 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $202,106.24.

On Monday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $256,033.44.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $17.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.14. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 96.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 19.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

