Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz Sells 10,000 Shares

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz sold 10,000 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.50.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 1,883.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 308,977 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 56.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 53,950 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 50.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.